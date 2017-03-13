Warriors schedule week 21: It's not panic time, but the standings are interesting

The Golden State Warriors have lost five of seven games, so is it panic time? Let’s take a look at the extremely scientific CBS Sports Warriors panic meter, which is on a scale of 1 to 10:

Lost by 22 points to the Spurs: Panic level at 1. This result won’t move the needle. Really. As soon as coach Steve Kerr said that he’d be resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, this game’s outcome was essentially decided. Ian Clark scored 36 points off the bench, which was cool, I guess. Golden State will have another chance to avenge its opening-night loss to San Antonio on March 29, but even that doesn’t really matter unless Kevin Durant is back from injury. Which brings us to …



This result won’t move the needle. Really. As soon as coach Steve Kerr said that he’d be resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, this game’s outcome was essentially decided. Ian Clark scored 36 points off the bench, which was cool, I guess. Golden State will have another chance to avenge its opening-night loss to San Antonio on March 29, but even that doesn’t really matter unless Kevin Durant is back from injury. Which brings us to … 2-5 record since Durant went down: Panic level at 3. I guess this reveals that Golden State’s depth isn’t that great when Kerr can’t anchor his reserve units with multiple stars. It would be nice if the Warriors were collectively taking advantage of the opportunities Durant’s absence has presented on offense, but it wouldn’t necessarily change their outlook. Golden State is focused on May and June, and the only reason this little blip matters at all is …



I guess this reveals that Golden State’s depth isn’t that great when Kerr can’t anchor his reserve units with multiple stars. It would be nice if the Warriors were collectively taking advantage of the opportunities Durant’s absence has presented on offense, but it wouldn’t necessarily change their outlook. Golden State is focused on May and June, and the only reason this little blip matters at all is … San Antonio is just half a game back: Panic level at 5. The Warriors want the No. 1 seed. They want home-court advantage throughout the postseason, and they want to enter the playoffs feeling good rather than still figuring things out. There is now a real danger of slipping in the standings, a less-than-ideal scenario. Falling to second, though, would not necessarily mean that they will finish the season in that spot. And even if they do, I’d pick them over San Antonio in a series as long as everybody’s healthy.



At full strength, Golden State should still be considered the best team in the league. Until somebody says that Durant has had a setback, there’s no reason to freak out. The Warriors are certainly dealing some challenges right now, but the biggest one -- by far -- is expected to be resolved before the end of the regular season.

Warriors check-in

Record: 52-14



Scoring leader: Kevin Durant (25.3)



Assists leader: Draymond Green (7.1)



Rebounding leader: Kevin Durant (8.2)



Last week: Defeated Hawks, lost to Celtics, Timberwolves, Spurs (1-3)



Games this week

Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. ET: Philadelphia 76ers

Where: Oracle Arena in Oakland, California



TV: NBA TV



Streaming: PlayStation Vue



Thursday, 10:30 p.m. ET: Orlando Magic

Where: Oracle Arena in Oakland, California



TV: NBA League Pass



Streaming: NBA League Pass



Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET: Milwaukee Bucks

Where: Oracle Arena in Oakland, California



TV: NBA League Pass



Streaming: NBA League Pass



Keep an eye on ...

The standings: The Spurs host the Hawks on Monday and the Blazers on Wednesday. They then visit the Grizzlies on Saturday and return home to play the Kings on Sunday. If they win all four and the Warriors win their three, then the top two teams in the West will have matching 55-14 records heading into next week. How dramatic!

Kerr showed on Saturday that he isn’t completely obsessed with the standings. He’s on record saying that finishing first is important, though, and the players are on the same page. It’s going to be impossible to talk about Golden State without talking about San Antonio for the next few weeks.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have a chat in San Antonio. USATSI

The shooting: Even if you remove the Spurs game from the equation, the Warriors have been off for a while. In the first five games of March, they scored 103.8 points per 100 possessions, which is only 0.2 points per 100 possessions better than the Chicago Bulls’ mark this season. In that same span, Golden State shot 44.4 percent and 31.9 percent from 3-point range; neither of those numbers make much sense for this roster, Durant or no Durant.

The rebounding: Without Durant, the Warriors just haven’t been as good at going small, and part of that is they have had trouble ending defensive possessions. He has been their best rebounder this season, and Golden State is 27th in the league in rebounding percentage since he got hurt. That number doesn’t have to go up for the team to get back on track, but it’d give the Warriors a bit more room for error.

The rookie: I remain intrigued by Patrick McCaw, who played a game-high 42 minutes against San Antonio and missed all 12 of his field goal attempts. I like that Kerr left him out there when his shot wasn’t falling, and his biggest challenge now is to stay confident and aggressive. If he finds his rhythm before the playoffs start, he could find himself on the court in some high-pressure situations. His size means he’ll be a better fit than Ian Clark in some matchups.

Biggest one-on-one matchup

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs., uh, Matt Barnes? I assume that the veteran will get the start against the Bucks because it would be kind of crazy to ask McCaw to check the Greek Freak. The Bucks have been playing their best basketball of the season lately, and that’s been mostly because of Antetokounmpo’s dominance and Khris Middleton’s return to health. Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green should both spend some time defending Antetokounmpo, but it’ll be easier to keep him under control as a team if Barnes doesn’t let him get going early.