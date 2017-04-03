Warriors schedule week 24: Steph Curry show continues, Kevin Durant back soon

This time last year, Steve Kerr was worried about slippage. The Golden State Warriors were winning games, obviously, but the coach was concerned that they weren’t as locked in as they were earlier in their historic season. In early April they lost two home games to the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves , which was shocking because they had started the season 36-0 at Oracle Arena. As they chased and eventually broke the NBA’s all-time wins record, they also had to eke out close wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs .

The 2016-17 Warriors are different not only because that record is out of reach, but because the season has followed a totally different trajectory. With the playoffs just around the corner, they are playing their best basketball. They’ve won 11 games in a row, and the last four (two against the Houston Rockets , one in San Antonio and one at home against Washington) have been particularly impressive.

The Warriors are only the Warriors when they are winning big, demoralizing opponents and having more fun than the rest of the league combined. This is what they’ve been doing lately, with dominant defense and the type of ball movement and spacing that gives Stephen Curry plenty of opportunities to make magic happen. The fascinating part is that they’re not even quite whole yet.

Curry is the story right now in Golden State, having just dropped 42 points on the Washington Wizards in spectacular fashion, but that’ll change pretty soon. Kevin Durant could be back for the final few games of the season, and what happens then will be analyzed to death. Regardless of how smooth that transition ends up looking, it’s clear that when they are playing the way they’re supposed to, there’s a significant gap between them and the rest of the league.

WARRIORS CHECK-IN

Record: 63-14



Scoring leader: Kevin Durant (25.3)



Assists leader: Draymond Green (7.2)



(7.2) Rebounding leader: Kevin Durant (8.2)



Last week: Defeated Rockets (twice), Spurs, Wizards (4-0)



GAMES THIS WEEK

Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. ET: Minnesota Timberwolves

Where: Oracle Arena in Oakland, California



TV: ESPN



Streaming: WatchESPN



Wednesday, 10:00 p.m. ET: Phoenix Suns

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona



TV: NBA League Pass



Streaming: NBA League Pass



Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET: New Orleans Pelicans

Where: Oracle Arena in Oakland, California



TV: NBA League Pass



Streaming: NBA League Pass



KEEP AN EYE ON ...

Durant is getting closer

According to Golden State’s announcement last week, Durant will be re-evaluted in the coming days. On Saturday he went through his first full practice and 5-on-5 scrimmage since his knee injury, and while Kerr told reporters it was “not exactly strenuous,” it’s still significant. It’s time for the coaching staff to figure out how the rotation will change when he comes back, which could happen before the end of this week. As for what it will look like when he rejoins this juggernaut, it’ll once again be about balance. The Warriors still want to move the ball and let Curry be Curry, but they’ll have to create room for Durant to do his thing.

“He’ll fit right in,” Green said, via CBS Sports’ Sean Wagner-McGough. “But we don’t need him to fit in. I think that’s where people kind of get it mixed up. He wasn’t brought here to fit in. He was brought here to stand out. And I think that’s what’s important — we don’t need him coming back trying to fit in with what’s going on; we need him to come back and be KD. And that’s what he’ll do.”

Green also said there is no joking around about Golden State being better without him within the locker room. This is despite the fact that Durant and The Ringer’s Bill Simmons joked about Andre Iguodala taking his job on a recent podcast. Everyone knows the Warriors’ ceiling is much higher with another MVP-caliber player on the roster, especially in the playoffs.

Shot-blocking

It’s kind of incredible: Golden State is leading the league in blocks despite replacing starting center Andrew Bogut with the ground-bound Zaza Pachulia last summer. This isn’t just because of JaVale McGee coming in off the bench and chasing every shot attempt either -- Green is doing an amazing job protecting the rim, and wings are chipping in.

“Five guys with at least a block, four with multiple,” Curry said after the Warriors recorded a season-high 14 blocks against the Rockets on Friday, via the San Jose Mercury News’ Anthony Slater. “Do it by committee. Then KD gets back and he’s proven he can do it as well. It’s big for us because we can turn those into fast-break opportunities. Blocks by committee is pretty solid. I don’t have anything to do with that.”

Let’s acknowledge David West in particular. He’s 36 years old and he’s played power forward for almost all of his professional career, but he’s spending a lot of time at center in Golden State. At 6-foot-9 and without great leaping ability, he has recorded two blocks in each of his last four games and has a couple of three-block games this month, too. That’s all about anticipation and timing.

The Steph show

Over the course of this 11-game win streak, Curry is averaging 27 points and 7.9 assists with a 67.2 percent true shooting percentage. The days of him deferring to Durant are long gone, and everyone knows his team is at his best when he has no conscience. There’s still no one like him when he’s playing freely and toying with defenders. You might have missed the Washington game, but you’ve probably at least seen his two incredible highlights from it:

End-of-season award talk

Curry and Durant have played like MVPs for significant stretches of the season, but they’ve largely been left out of the conversation. Not to worry -- there will be plenty to discuss with regard to where they should be on the All-NBA teams, plus the cases for Green winning Defensive Player of the Year, Iguodala winning Sixth Man of the Year and Bob Myers winning Executive of the Year. I’d be shocked if at least two of those three awards don’t wind up in Golden State.

BIGGEST ONE-ON-ONE MATCHUP

Anthony Davis vs. Green. This has always been a competitive battle, and there’s a twist this time: Green will surely be asked to defend DeMarcus Cousins at times, too. No other team in the NBA boasts a big-man duo like this, and it’ll be interesting to see if the Pelicans can use that to their advantage against the best defense in the league.