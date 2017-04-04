Warriors' Steph Curry says 'it's comical' that people think he's having a down season

What’s been wrong with Stephen Curry this year? Well, really, nothing. He’s just not having an all-time great offensive season like he did last season, when he put up 30.1 points per game while shooting 45.4 percent from downtown and set a new NBA record by becoming the first player to ever hit 400 3-pointers in one season. When he finished last season with 402 triples, it was the first time anyone had even broken the 300 barrier in a season.

So, no, Curry has not been quite that prolific this season, and he’s not going to win a third straight MVP, but he’s still been pretty dang awesome. Through 75 games, Curry is scoring 25.2 points per game, while shooting 40.4 percent from behind the arc and in the process has already put up the second-most 3-pointers in a season in NBA history with 302.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Curry touched on the topic of his “decline” from last season, saying it’s “comical” that people think he’s having a down year. More from that interview:

“I think it’s comical that people were saying I’m having a down year,” Curry said. “To go black and white and say I’m not having as good a season as I was having last year based on just five points a game or shooting percentage or whatnot…there are other things that you try to do other than just the eye test to try and help your team win. This year has taught me that, for sure. The accolades and the attention and all that stuff, the hype is cool. But it’s really how you feel about your own game.

If anyone was still unconvinced, Curry’s performance during the Warriors’ current 11-game win streak should have put any doubts to bed. During the streak, Curry is scoring 27 points a night, while hitting at a 46.5 percent clip from 3-point land, all while showing off plenty of flair.