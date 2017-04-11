Warriors' Stephen Curry continues his reign as the best-selling NBA jersey

The Golden State star continues to be extremely popular

Early Tuesday morning, the NBA released the list of the best-selling jerseys during the 2016-17 season. And, surprise, surprise, the two-time reigning MVP, Stephen Curry, was atop the list. 

Aside from being one of the league’s top players in the past three seasons, Curry plays with an inimitable flair that is an absolute joy to watch, and that goes a long way toward a player’s popularity, which, in turn, generates jersey sales. 

Behind Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving round out the top five, with Latvian sensation Kristaps Porzingis, the youngest player on the list, checking in at No. 7. 

The most surprising name on the list has to be Derrick Rose, who, despite his injuries, off-court trouble, and declining play remains one of the league’s most popular players. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

