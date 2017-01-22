Warriors' Stephen Curry moves up to 13th on NBA's all-time 3-pointers made list
Curry passes Kings great Peja Stojakovic
Showing off his limitless range against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry shot 7 for 13 from three-point range to finish with 27 points in 29 minutes in Golden State's 118-98 victory. While making seven threes in a single game now seems routine for Curry, his performance against Orlando had some historic significance.
Curry's fifth three of the game moved him past Kings legend Peja Stojakovic on the NBA's all-time 3-pointers made list. The Warriors star is now 13th on the list with 1,763 made threes in his career and will need to make just 24 more to move up to 12th -- a spot currently held by Rashard Lewis. Once he gets passed Lewis, he'll try to move ahead of Kobe Bryant, who's 11th with 1,827 made threes, and Chauncey Billups, who's 10th with 1,830.
Curry will likely keep climbing up this list this season, especially since he's shooting 40.3 percent from deep and has so far made 170 threes. Curry, who made a record 402 threes last season, has about half a season left to play, so it wouldn't be surprising if he cracks the top 10 on the NBA's all-time 3-pointers made list before the playoffs begin.
