Warriors' Stephen Curry says he plans to play for Team USA in 2019 and 2020

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry elected not to play for Team USA in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in order to rest, recuperate and recover from ankle and knee injuries after two straight trips to the NBA Finals. His national team career is far from over, however, as Curry told FIBA.com last week that he plans to represent his country at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan:

"The way it went down this past year with the injury, it was the right decision," Curry said to FIBA.com in his hometown of Charlotte, where he recently played for the Golden State Warriors against the Hornets. "It was a tough one because I put a lot of equity into playing for Team USA and was looking forward to playing for the Olympic team for the first time. "The decision for me personally was that it was best not to play, and to get ready for the season, to get healthy. "Going forward, I do plan on playing at the World Cup (in 2019 in China), being healthy and being in a good position to be in Tokyo."

Curry will be 31 during the World Cup and 32 during the Olympics. Participating in both might be asking a lot, particularly if the Warriors continue to make it to the Finals every season. Curry called it "special" to be able to represent his country, though, and he's never played in the Olympics. As long as he's healthy, it would make sense to do these two tournaments and then step away from the international stage at the same age as Carmelo Anthony did this past summer.