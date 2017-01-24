Warriors, Stephen Curry still selling more jerseys than Cavs, LeBron James

Stephen Curry is still the king of jersey sales, and the Golden State Warriors apparently aren't that villainous. Despite blowing a 3-1 lead in last year's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers , the Warriors still sell more jerseys than the Cavs or any other team, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

Curry is currently the best-selling jersey in 43 states, according to Fanatics, which manages both the league's official store and its store in Manhattan. No other player has the best-selling jersey in more than one state.

The top 15 players: Curry, LeBron James , Kevin Durant , Kyrie Irving , Russell Westbrook , Dwyane Wade , Kristaps Porzingis , Kawhi Leonard , Jimmy Butler , Derrick Rose , Klay Thompson , James Harden , Damian Lillard , Giannis Antetokounmpo , Carmelo Anthony .

The top 10 teams: Warriors, Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers , Chicago Bulls , New York Knicks , San Antonio Spurs , Oklahoma City Thunder , Boston Celtics , 76ers, Toronto Raptors .

Curry having the best-selling jersey in 43 states seems notable in light of how he and his team have been discussed since June, especially after Under Armor's declining value was used as evidence that he had lost some of his shine. Even though supporting the Warriors now feels like rooting for Goliath to some people, they are still immensely popular. Kids still want to be like Curry, and despite the backlash in early July, fans are buying Durant jerseys, too.

When Golden State went on a run in the third quarter at Orlando's Amway Center on Sunday, cheers accompanied each of Curry's 3-pointers. Crowds still form 90 minutes before tipoff to watch the superstar warm up, too. Considering Curry received more fan votes for the All-Star Game than everybody except for James -- with stiff competition from James Harden and Russell Westbrook as a Western Conference guard -- perhaps this shouldn't be all that surprising.