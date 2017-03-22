Warriors' Steve Kerr says he'd take a pay cut to shorten the NBA schedule

As the debate about resting players rages on , Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that he would be willing to take a paycut in order to reduce the number of games in the NBA schedule. This builds on the obvious point that has been made all over the place in the past few days: 82 games might be too many, but fixing that problem would decrease the league’s revenue.

From ESPN’s Tim MacMahon:

“I wouldn’t be opposed to it, even at the expense to my own salary, but it’s something that everyone would have to agree to,” Kerr said before Tuesday night’s 112-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks. “I think even just going down to 75 games, I think that would make a dramatic difference in schedule. Now I don’t see that happening because there is money at stake for everybody. “I do think this can be remedied though -- maybe not remedied -- but I think it can be dramatically helped with what the league is already working on for next year and the consideration of geographics when it comes to the schedule.”

Kerr also said that he does consider the fans’ perspective on this issue, which should have already been clear when he sent gift packages to fans who were upset about not seeing Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson play in Denver two seasons ago. He also called NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s memo to league owners “smart,” saying everybody involved had to figure out what’s best for the league, via ESPN.

“I do feel bad for the fans. I also know resting those guys last week was something that was beneficial, and I think it’s shown to be so this past week. You can see our guys are fresher, their legs. So what can we all do, together? And I think that’s where Adam is really good in terms of taking a lot of opinions and finding solutions. This is not a right-or-wrong issue. It’s what can we do to best serve the league, best serve the players’ health. Is there a compromise? “We’re already working on that by extending the season next year by 7-10 days. I think that’s going to be very helpful, and I think the broadcast partners and the league can pay closer attention to the schedule when it comes out next year as they put that together. These are all things that we all have to work on.”

