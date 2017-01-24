Warriors' Steve Kerr to coach Western Conference in NBA All-Star Game
This is the second time in three years Kerr will have this opportunity
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters ripped the Golden State Warriors' hearts out with a game-winning 3-pointer, but it wasn't all bad news for the superteam on Monday. The NBA announced that Steve Kerr and his coaching staff will represent Golden State at the NBA All-Star Game next month. This will be the second time in three years that Kerr has coached the Western Conference -- league rules prohibit a team's coaching staff to do it two years in a row.
It's kind of funny that Kerr has wrapped this up already. The All-Star coaches are determined by which team has the best record two weeks before the game. The San Antonio Spurs are just 2.5 games back of the 38-7 Warriors, but Gregg Popovich coached the West last year. It's mathematically impossible for the Houston Rockets to catch Golden State by Feb. 5.
Here's Kerr doing some serious coaching in the 2015 All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden:
The Eastern Conference coach probably won't be announced for a while. Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers coached the All-Stars last year, so Dwane Casey of the Toronto Raptors is the favorite. The Boston Celtics are just 1.5 games back, though, and the Atlanta Hawks are 2.5 games back. Toronto visits Boston on Feb. 1, and that game could essentially determine it.
