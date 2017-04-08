Warriors to be without Stephen Curry in Kevin Durant's return

For those anticipating the chance to see Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry back on the court together, you’re going to have to wait a little bit longer.

Durant is set to return for Saturday’s game between the Warriors and Pelicans, but Golden State will be without Curry, who will sit out with a knee contusion.

For tonight's game vs. New Orleans, Kevin Durant will play. Stephen Curry (left knee contusion) is out. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 8, 2017

The Pelicans won’t be at full strength either, as they’ll be missing their twin towers, Anthony David and DeMarcus Cousins.

Durant reportedly has no minutes restriction, so without Curry he’ll be thrust right back into being the team’s primary scorer. Without Davis and Cousins the Pelicans don’t pose much of a threat, so this could be the perfect way for Durant to shake off the rust.