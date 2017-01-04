Warriors vs. Blazers how to watch: Live stream, TV, matchups, line, odds, picks

The last time Golden State played Portland on Dec. 17, it was an absolute domination by the Warriors. Winning by a whopping 45 points, the Warriors made mincemeat out of the Blazers. And with Damian Lillard's status still uncertain, a similar result could occur again Wednesday.

How to watch

When: Wednesday; 10:30 p.m. ET

Who: Portland Trail Blazers

Where: Oracle Arena; Oakland, California

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Sling, Playstation Vue, Watch ESPN

Line: Warriors (-15.5)

What to watch for

High scoring affair: Portland has made some strides on the defensive end recently and is slowly showing signs of improvement. However, the Blazers have the second-worst defense in the league. That doesn't bode well for them as the Warriors have the second best offense and lead the league in several key offensive stats, starting with points per game. Led by Kevin Durant's 34 points, Golden State put up 135 points in their last meeting against the Blazers, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Warriors score around that mark again.

The wizardry of C.J. McCollum: With Lilard missing Porland's last four games with an ankle injury, McCollum has put the Blazers on his back and led the team to a 2-2 record without its marquee star. McCollum is coming off a career-high 43-point game in a win against the Timberwolves on Sunday and is averaging 30.3 points (shooting 51.8 percent and 39.1 percent from 3), 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in Portland's last four games. If Lillard is unable to play against Golden State, McCollum will once again have to step up if the Blazers want to have a chance.

JaVale McGee's hair: McGee unveiled a new hairstyle for 2017 and it is interesting to say the least. Wednesday's game against the Blazers will be the first time we see McGee's new hairdo live. How it actually looks while he's playing should be some top-notch entertainment.

Key matchups

Klay Thompson vs. C.J. McCollum: If Lillard doesn't play then Stephen Curry may match up with McCollum. But even if Lillard doesn't play, the Warriors will likely put Thompson, their best perimeter defender, on McCollum. Thompson will surely get his on offense but if he can also limit McCollum then that makes a victory that much easier for the Warriors.

Kevin Durant vs. Maurice Harkless: Durant torched the Blazers for 34 points in their last meeting so if the Blazers don't want that to happen again, Harkless has to step up on the defensive end and try and slow down the Warriors All-Star. That is easier said than done of course but Harkless is one of the better defenders on the Blazers and his quickness and length should at times make things difficult for Durant.

PICK: Warriors (-15.5). Portland's dismal defense is just no match for Golden State's high powered offense. And vice versa, Golden State's elite defense should be able to limit Portland's strong offense. This should be another easy win for the Warriors.