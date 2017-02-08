Warriors vs. Bulls how to watch: Live stream, TV, matchup, line, odds, picks
Can Chicago be the first team to give Golden State back-to-back losses?
Always bouncing back after a loss, the Warriors will look to continue that tradition under Steve Kerr by picking up a win against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. The Bulls, on the other hand, are looking to string some wins together as they jockey for playoff positioning in the East.
How to watch
When: Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. ET
Who: Chicago Bulls
Where: Oracle Arena
TV: ESPN
Streaming: Watch ESPN app, SLING, Playstation Vue
Line: Warriors (-14)
What to watch for
Butler's injury status: Jimmy Butler injured his heel and hasn't played in two games. He is such an instrumental part for Chicago yet the team has gone 1-1 in his absence. While the Bulls played the Rockets and the Kings without Butler, the Warriors are a totally different animal and Chicago could be in for a long night if its All-Star isn't able to play. Dwyane Wade and the rest of the Bulls supporting cast will need to step up if they want to hang with Golden State.
An aggressive Durant: After a subpar performance offensively and openly arguing with Draymond Green, Kevin Durant vowed that he would play much better. And considering Durant scored just 10 points in Golden State's overtime loss to the Kings, the potential is definitely there for the Warriors All-Star to have a huge game against the Bulls.
Key matchup
Dwyane Wade vs. Klay Thompson: Wade is no longer the scoring threat he once was but he is still capable of big-time performances and could potentially lead the Bulls single-handedly. However, Thompson is a great defender and Wade may have his hands full on both ends of the court.
PICK: Warriors (-14). They never lose consecutive games and the Bulls have been one of the league's most dysfunctional teams this season. If Butler doesn't play, this could be ugly for the Bulls.
