Warriors vs. Cavs NBA Finals Game 4 highlights: Cleveland avoids sweep with big win
The Cavs shot the lights out to push the series to Game 5
Heading into Friday night's Game 5, many thought the Warriors would be celebrating a perfect postseason and a second NBA title in three years -- but the Cavaliers weren't having it.
The Cavs came out scorching hot and stayed that way for pretty much the entire game in a 137-116 win to push the NBA Finals to a Game 5 in Oakland on Monday.
You can recap all the action and see highlights from the game in the live blog below.
Live blog
