Warriors vs. Cavs NBA Finals Game 4 highlights: Cleveland avoids sweep with big win

The Cavs shot the lights out to push the series to Game 5

Heading into Friday night's Game 5, many thought the Warriors would be celebrating a perfect postseason and a second NBA title in three years -- but the Cavaliers weren't having it.

The Cavs came out scorching hot and stayed that way for pretty much the entire game in a 137-116 win to push the NBA Finals to a Game 5 in Oakland on Monday.

You can recap all the action and see highlights from the game in the live blog below.

Live blog

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories