Warriors vs. Cavs: How to watch, live stream NBA Finals Game 4 online, TV channel, start time

Cleveland had a chance to cut into its 0-2 series deficit in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but late-game heroics by Golden State's Kevin Durant -- who appears on his way to winning the Finals MVP award -- closed the door on the Cavaliers hopes of making it a competitive series.

After Golden State's 118-113 victory in Game 3 the Warriors can cap their historic postseason run by going 16-0 with a victory in Friday's Game 4 (9 p.m. ET, ABC). No team has accomplished that in the history of the league.

Below is viewing information for Friday's game:

No. 1 Warriors vs. No. 2 Cavaliers

What: Game 4 of NBA Finals

When: Friday, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland

TV: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live Stream or WatchESPN.com

Follow: GameTracker

Line: Golden State by 5.5 via SportsLine

Finals schedule

Game 1: Warriors 113, Cavaliers 91 (Box Score)

Game 2: Warriors 132, Cavaliers 113 (Box Score)

Game 3: Warriors 118, Cavaliers 113 (Box score) Golden State leads series 3-0

Game 4: Friday, at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, at Golden State, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 18, at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET, ABC