Warriors vs. Cavs: How to watch, live stream NBA Finals Game 4 online, TV channel, start time
The Warriors can cap an historic playoff run or the Cavs can stay alive in the NBA Finals
Cleveland had a chance to cut into its 0-2 series deficit in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but late-game heroics by Golden State's Kevin Durant -- who appears on his way to winning the Finals MVP award -- closed the door on the Cavaliers hopes of making it a competitive series.
After Golden State's 118-113 victory in Game 3 the Warriors can cap their historic postseason run by going 16-0 with a victory in Friday's Game 4 (9 p.m. ET, ABC). No team has accomplished that in the history of the league.
Below is viewing information for Friday's game:
No. 1 Warriors vs. No. 2 Cavaliers
What: Game 4 of NBA Finals
When: Friday, 9 p.m. ET
Where: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland
TV: ABC
Live stream: ABC Live Stream or WatchESPN.com
Follow: GameTracker
Line: Golden State by 5.5 via SportsLine
Finals schedule
Game 1: Warriors 113, Cavaliers 91 (Box Score)
Game 2: Warriors 132, Cavaliers 113 (Box Score)
Game 3: Warriors 118, Cavaliers 113 (Box score) Golden State leads series 3-0
Game 4: Friday, at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, at Golden State, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 18, at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
-
NBA Mock Draft: Markkanen to Portland
The Pacers wind up with No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz in a mock draft which includes some possible...
-
Bucks to play game in MECCA next season
The Bucks played in the MECCA when they won the title in 1971
-
MJ's shoes sell for $190K
Shoes were autographed by Jordan; sale price eclipses record set by another pair of his ki...
-
Report: No extra discipline for Game 5
Despite Zaza Pachulia hitting someone in the groin there will be no extra discipline for Game...
-
LeBron, Durant, and Nike dominate shoes
LeBron James and Kevin Durant are the top active players, but Michael Jordan is still No....
-
Silver makes rest guidelines for NBA
Adam Silver realizes rest is a part of the NBA but he wants to work on the timing of it