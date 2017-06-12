Warriors vs. Cavs: How to watch, live stream NBA Finals Game 5 online, TV channel, start time

The Warriors had a chance to become the first team to ever go 16-0 in the NBA playoffs, but the Cavaliers had something to say about it. Cleveland blitzed Golden State in Game 4 and suddenly people are talking about the Warriors once again blowing a big lead in the NBA Finals.

They can put that talk to bed in Monday's Game 5, as the Warriors look to finish off the series and celebrate their second NBA title in three seasons in front of their home crowd.

Below is viewing information for Monday's game:

No. 1 Warriors vs. No. 2 Cavaliers

What: Game 5 of NBA Finals

When: Monday, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Oracle Arena, Oakland, California

TV: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live Stream or WatchESPN.com

Follow: GameTracker

Line: Golden State by 8.5 via SportsLine

Finals schedule

Game 1: Warriors 113, Cavaliers 91 (Box score)

Game 2: Warriors 132, Cavaliers 113 (Box score)

Game 3: Warriors 118, Cavaliers 113 (Box score)

Game 4: Cavaliers 137, Warriors 116 (Box score)

Game 5: Monday, at Golden State, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 18, at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET, ABC