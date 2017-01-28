Warriors vs. Clippers how to watch: Live stream, TV, matchup, line, odds, picks

The Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, and this matchup would be a lot more exciting if Chris Paul was healthy. The Warriors demolished the Clippers when they met at Staples Center in December, with Paul in the lineup and Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant combining to shoot 1-for-13 from 3-point range. Golden State is better and more cohesive now, and Los Angeles is trying to work Blake Griffin back into the mix.

The good news for the Clippers: They might catch a break. Curry is listed as questionable because of left quad soreness.

What to watch for

The point guard matchup: Normally, this would be a battle between two of the best point guards in NBA history. Curry and Paul are killers, and they love playing against each other. (Hey, remember back when there were rumors they might be traded for each other?)

Curry could play, and if he does, Austin Rivers and Raymond Felton will have their hands full. If he doesn't, then this is all of a sudden a much more even matchup. Rivers and Shaun Livingston could not differ more stylistically, but their teams rely on them for penetration and facilitation, respectively. If Curry is out, then there will also be more of a playmaking burden on Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Ian Clark.

Griffin, Griffin, Griffin: This is one of the rare occasions where the Warriors' opponent is more interesting than them. Griffin played 29 minutes in his return on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, shooting 3-for-11 and finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and six turnovers. Rust should still be expected, but he's had a few days off and should be able to play with freedom against a team nobody expects Los Angeles to beat at less than full strength. Usually when Paul is out, Griffin is essentially a point power forward, so I'm interested to see if he can take control of the Clippers' offense.

Key matchup

Green vs. Griffin: This is always extremely physical, and Green will do everything in his power to keep Griffin uncomfortable. I wouldn't be surprised if there was a flagrant foul or two, and this will be a big challenge for Griffin coming off a serious injury.

PICK: Warriors (-11.5). I don't expect the Clippers to come out as flat as they did in the first meeting, but Golden State just has so much more firepower right now. It feels like one of those games where the Warriors will break the game open with a big run and settle in for a double-digit win.