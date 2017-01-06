Warriors vs. Grizzlies how to watch: Live stream, TV, matchups, line, odds, picks

The Memphis Grizzlies absolutely punked the Golden State Warriors in their first meeting on Dec. 10. Playing tough defense, the Grizzlies handed the Warriors one of their worst losses of the season, winning 110-89. That game was in Memphis so the Warriors are likely hoping their own home-court advantage comes in play on Friday.

How to watch

When: Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET

Who: Gizzlies vs. Warriors

Where: Oracle Arena

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Sling, Playstation Vue, Watch ESPN

Line: Warriors (-13.5)

What to watch for

Memphis forcing turnovers: Turning the ball over 23 times, Golden State was extremely careless with the ball against Memphis in their first meeting and the Grizzlies took advantage. Even missing a key player in Mike Conley (out with a back injury), the Grizzlies' defense just frustrated the Warriors. Now Conley is back and Memphis' defense is still stellar (tied with Warriors for second in defensive rating) and forces 15.1 turnovers per game, which is second in the league. This could be a problem for Golden State since they are near the bottom of the league when it comes to turnovers as they average coincidently 15.1 per game.

Continued aggression for Curry: Since his subpar performance against the Cavs on Christmas, Curry has become aggressive on offense, taking advantage of open shot attempts instead of at times, forcing Kevin Durant into the offense. Durant doesn't need Curry to do this and it seems like the two-time MVP has come to realize that and has begun to for his of offense more and more. In Golden State's 125-117 win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Curry took a whopping 25 shots and scored 35 points, which is perhaps a sign of things to come for the Warriors superstar.

Key matchups

Marc Gasol vs. Draymond Green: Golden State will likely double Gasol at times as in their first meeting, he just torched Green in single coverage. The Warriors did offer Green plenty of assistance, doubling Gasol from time to time, however he still finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks. Gasol is such a big part of Memphis and if Green is serious about winning the Defensive Player of the Year award, if he can limit the Grizzlies center that will help with his candidacy.

Klay Thompson vs. Tony Allen: Still one of the better defenders in the league, Tony Allen just pestered and was physical with Klay Thompson in their first meeting. Thompson shot 4 for 14 from the field and scored just eight points. If Thompson can't get it going against Allen again, that could be troubling for the Warriors.

PICK: Grizzlies (+13.5). This is a pretty big line and the Grizzlies have struggled lately, going 4-6 in their last 10 games. Memphis even lost to the lowly Lakers by 14 points on Tuesday. However, while the Warriors are one the best teams in the league, the Grizzlies matchup well with them and even if they lose, it should be by 13 or more points.