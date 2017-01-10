Warriors vs. Heat how to watch: Live stream, TV, matchups, line, odds, picks

After playing just one game on the road, the Warriors are back at Oracle Arena for a matchup against the Miami Heat. The Warriors have yet to play the Heat this season but are 10-1 against Eastern Conference teams this season.

How to watch

When: Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. ET

Who: Miami Heat

Where: Oracle Arena

TV: NBATV

Streaming: SLING, Playstation Vue

Line: Warriors (-15.5)

What to watch for

A tale of two offenses: Scoring 113.4 points per 100 possessions, the Warriors have the highest rated offense in the league. The Miami Heat on the other hand have one of the worst offenses, scoring 100.5 points per 100 possessions, which is 29th overall. Compounding Miami's troubles on the offensive end will be Golden State's stellar defense, which is fourth in the league and holds opponents to 102.0 points per possessions. So yeah, this game may quickly turn into a Warriors blowout.

Whiteside's return from injury: Hassan Whiteside missed four games due to a scary eye injury but returned in Miami's 98-86 loss to the Clippers on Sunday. Whiteside played a little over 30 minutes and finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. He plays a big role in Miami's system and will need to step up if the Heat want to compete with the Warriors.

Key matchup

Zaza Pachulia vs. Hassan Whiteside: Pachula did a fine job on DeMarcus Cousins the other night and will need to continue to bring the same type of defensive effort against Whiteside. If Pachulia can keep Whiteside off the boards, that will make things much easier for the Warriors.

PICK: Warriors (-15.5). Miami has gone 2-8 in their last games and are near the bottom of the East. Even if Goran Dragic and Whiteside have good games, this should be an easy win for the Warriors. Golden State is just too deep and too talented for the Miami.