Warriors vs. Hornets how to watch: Live stream, TV, matchup, line, odds, picks
The Warriors will try to bounce back after losing in Miami on Dion Waiters' buzzer-beater
The Golden State Warriors continue their road trip Wednesday with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. If this was a fair world, ESPN would let Dell Curry call the game for a national audience. The last time the Warriors visited Stephen Curry's hometown, the superstar put on a show, scoring 28 of his 40 points in the third quarter and leading his team to a blowout victory.
How to watch
When: Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET
Who: Charlotte Hornets
Where: Spectrum Center
TV: ESPN
Streaming: WatchESPN
Line: Warriors (-10)
What to watch for
The bounceback: If you're assuming the Warriors are going to approach this game with intensity and cruise to a win, it's hard to blame you. They lost Monday in Miami on a buzzer-beater from Dion Waiters, and they tend to respond well after defeats -- it has been 131 games since they have dropped two straight regular-season games.
The last time Golden State lost consecutive regular-season games was in April 2015. If the Hornets are going to end this run, they will need to force turnovers, limit the Warriors' transition opportunities and make their 3-pointers. That's a lot easier said than done when Golden State is locked in.
Curry's aggressiveness: The back-to-back MVP generally has fun playing at home, and his teammates will likely be looking for him to put up big numbers. He has been the driving force of the Warriors' offense more often than not for the past few weeks, anyway. Which brings us to...
Key matchup
Curry vs. Kemba Walker: They probably won't spend the whole game guarding each other, but that doesn't mean they won't have a duel at some point. These are two of the best scorers and ball-handlers in basketball, and either one of them could go off at a moment's notice.
PICK: Warriors (-10). Before the loss to the Heat, Golden State was playing its best basketball of the season. I see that as a blip and expect the Warriors to get back on track here. The Hornets are obviously good enough to keep things close when playing at their best, but I just wouldn't feel comfortable betting on them doing so this time.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
10 awesome things at NBA midseason point
A look at where we stand headed into the second half
-
Carmelo: I'm not thinking about Cavs
But the Knicks star says he hasn't thought about playing for the Cavaliers
-
Curry going to Hornets not even a story
The Warriors star isn't going anywhere
-
MCW benched, Bulls PG situation a mess
Is there a method to coach Fred Hoiberg's madness?
-
2017 NBA All-Star Reserve Picks
Philly's ultra-talented big man is one of several unanimous choices among our experts
-
Pachulia: Foul on Westbrook 'payback'
Warriors center says in a radio interview that he was retaliating for an earlier incident
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre