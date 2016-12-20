Warriors vs. Jazz how to watch: Live stream, TV, matchups, line, picks, odds

Fresh off a 45-point victory over the Trail Blazers and two days of rest, the Warriors take on what should be a much tougher challenge in the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. The Jazz are perhaps the Warriors' first credible opponent in their four games and, just like Golden State, Utah is riding a four-game win streak.

How to watch

When: Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. ET

Who: Utah Jazz

Where: Oracle Arena

TV: NBA TV

Streaming: Sling, Playstation Vue

Line: Warriors (-12)

What to watch for

Lots of 3s: Second overall in 3-pointers made and fifth in 3-point percentage, the Warriors are clearly one of the deadliest 3-point shooting teams in the league. This shouldn't be surprising since Golden State has three of the best outside shooters in the game in Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. But what may be surprising is that, contrary to last season, the Jazz are also one of the league's better 3-point shooting teams.

They are not on the same level as Golden State, yet the Jazz are 11th overall in 3-pointers made and seventh in 3-point percentage. Utah doesn't have any prolific shooters but Gordon Hayward's 3-point shooting has improved from last season and Rodney Hood is also shooting well (36.1 percent) from long range. Utah's 3-point shooting is a product of Derrick Favors being injured. Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune points out the Jazz often play with three wing players to make up for the absence of their talented big man.

If the Jazz's defense remains strong and their 3s are falling, they could challenge the Warriors.

Up for the competition: In their win against the Knicks on Thursday, it seemed like the Warriors were just going through the motions and actively trying to rack up assists. Golden State was never in danger of losing the lead, so the Warriors' lackadaisical effort can't really be criticized.

But the Jazz are a totally different team than the Knicks or Blazers. Utah is a legitimate playoff team that could present a problem for Golden State in the postseason. The Warriors usually get up for these games and will surely ratchet up their competitiveness.

Key matchups

Rudy Gobert vs. Zaza Pachulia: Utah doesn't have many clear-cut advantages against Golden State except for at center. Gobert is one of the best defensive big men in the game but is a fine offensive player as well, flushing home putbacks and lob passes. His rebounding (averages 11.6 boards a game) can present a real problem for the Warriors as he just towers over Pachulia and any of the other Warriors' big men. Golden State will employ a committee of big men to try and limit Gobert, but that may be easier said than done.

Rodney Hood vs. Klay Thompson: While Hayward is Utah's main star, Hood is the Jazz's second-best option on offense. Hood is a talented scorer and is averaging a career-best 15.8 points while shooting 43.4 percent and 36.1 percent from three. Thompson is an elite scorer in his own right and an excellent perimeter defender, which should make his matchup against Hood quite entertaining.

PICK: Jazz (+12). Golden State has been rolling, plays well at home and is coming off two days of rest yet it's hard to see them beating the Jazz by double digits. Utah is basically fully healthy and Hayward is playing at an All-Star level. The Warriors may likely get the win but this could be a closer game than the line suggests.