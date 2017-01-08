Warriors vs. Kings how to watch: Live stream, TV, matchups, line, odds, picks

The Warriors are looking to bounce back after losing in epic fashion to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, and a matchup with the inconsistent Kings should help Golden State to get on track. That is unless DeMarcus Cousins has anything to say about it.

How to watch

When: Sunday, 9:00 p.m. ET

Who: Sacramento Kings

Where: Golden 1 Center

TV: League Pass

Streaming: League Pass

Line: Warriors (-11)

What to watch for

Working the kinks out: After losing to the Grizzlies, Golden State had a positive spin on the loss, believing that it will force the team to work some issues. The Warriors don't have a whole host of problems but late game execution is one of them, and if the Kings keep things competitive, they will have a perfect opportunity to work on their "atrocious" fourth-quarter offense.

Warriors raining 3's: The Warriors are the far superior team compared to the Kings in nearly every way, especially in shooting the 3-pointer. The Warriors attempt the fifth-most 3's per game, hitting 37.9 percent. On the other hand, Sacramento struggles to defend the arc, ranking near the bottom. This game could get out of hand quickly if the Kings aren't able to limit Golden State's long-range barrage.

Key matchup

DeMarcus Cousins vs. Draymond Green: The Warriors had difficulty stopping Zach Randolph on Friday, and the same thing could happen with Cousins, who is a far more versatile player. Green will likely spend the most time guarding Cousins. If he is unable to slow down the Kings All-Star, Golden State could have a tough time with Sacramento.

PICK: Warriors (-11). Golden State always rebounds after a loss, so it should be extra motivated following a gut-wrenching defeat to Memphis. Unless Boogie goes off, which is a distinct possibility, this likely will be yet another blowout win by the Warriors.