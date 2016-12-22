Warriors vs. Nets how to watch: Live stream, TV, matchup, line, odds, pick

Back on the road after a brief homestand, the Warriors head to Brooklyn to take on the lowly but hardworking Nets. Golden State will look to extend their win streak to six games and continue their strong play as they head into a matchup against the Cavaliers on Christmas day.

How to watch

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Who: Brooklyn Nets

Where: Barclays Center

TV: League Pass

Streaming: League Pass

Line: Warriors (-14)

What to watch for

Golden State's excellence: No offense to the Nets, who have been playing hard for new coach Kenny Atkinson, but this game will likely be another blowout victory for the Warriors. So why should you even watch?

Well the Warriors have just been phenomenal on both sides of the ball. With majestic ball movement, Golden State's free-flowing offense can surgically dissect an opponent's defense. And then on defense, the Warriors are coming into their own, forcing turnovers with their length and preventing teams from getting in any type of rhythm.

Golden State may win in a blowout but it will be because of their efficient and excellent play, which is always worth watching.

Key matchup

Jeremy Lin vs Stephen Curry: A pretty good point guard battle should go down in Brooklyn. Back from a hamstring injury, Lin is starting for the Nets again and will help Brooklyn put points on the board. Steph is Steph, though, so Lin will have his hands full. People forget these guys played together early in Lin's career.

PICK: Warriors (-14). This is an easy pick as the Nets are one of the worst teams in the league while the Warriors are perhaps the best. Expect another Golden State blowout.