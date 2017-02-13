Warriors vs. Nuggets how to watch: Live stream, TV, matchup, line, odds, pick

Golden State's road trip continues with a stop in Denver to face the Nuggets. The Warriors are on a three-game win streak and have defeated the Nuggets twice already this season. If Denver holds on to the eighth seed in the West, this could be a possible first-round matchup.

How to watch

When: Monday, 9 p.m. ET

Who: Denver Nuggets

Where: Pepsi Center

TV: League Pass

Streaming: League Pass

Line: Warriors (-11.5)

What to watch for

High-scoring affair: Scoring 118.6 points per 100 possessions, Golden State has the best offense in the league. Denver's offense is ranked 10th as the Nuggets score 110.5 points per 100 possessions. But while the Nuggets may be able to hang with Golden State offensively, they have the worst defense in the league and the Warriors will surely take advantage. Also compounding problems for the Nuggets is that the Warriors have the second-best defense in the league.

The Joker: Nikola Jokic has blossomed into a possible future superstar in his second season with the Nuggets. He is a skilled passer, can handle the ball and can score in the post as well. Denver runs its offense through Jokic and he is simply a joy to watch.

Key matchup

Nikola Jokic vs. JaVale McGee: With Zaza Pachulia out with an injury, McGee has been starting for the Warriors. McGee has played well as a starter but defending Jokic will be a real test for him. The Warriors will likely use their center-by-committee strategy so Kevon Looney and James Michael McAdoo will also get a chance to slow down Jokic. Golden State will also play small at times, which means Kevin Durant or Draymond Green will play center against Jokic. But no matter who is guarding him, if the Warriors want to keep their win streak going, they will have to limit Jokic.

PICK: Warriors (-11.5). Denver will likely put up a fight but the Warriors have too much offensive firepower for the Nuggets.