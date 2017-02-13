Warriors vs. Nuggets how to watch: Live stream, TV, matchup, line, odds, pick
Golden State looks to extend its win streak to four games
Golden State's road trip continues with a stop in Denver to face the Nuggets. The Warriors are on a three-game win streak and have defeated the Nuggets twice already this season. If Denver holds on to the eighth seed in the West, this could be a possible first-round matchup.
How to watch
When: Monday, 9 p.m. ET
Who: Denver Nuggets
Where: Pepsi Center
TV: League Pass
Streaming: League Pass
Line: Warriors (-11.5)
What to watch for
High-scoring affair: Scoring 118.6 points per 100 possessions, Golden State has the best offense in the league. Denver's offense is ranked 10th as the Nuggets score 110.5 points per 100 possessions. But while the Nuggets may be able to hang with Golden State offensively, they have the worst defense in the league and the Warriors will surely take advantage. Also compounding problems for the Nuggets is that the Warriors have the second-best defense in the league.
The Joker: Nikola Jokic has blossomed into a possible future superstar in his second season with the Nuggets. He is a skilled passer, can handle the ball and can score in the post as well. Denver runs its offense through Jokic and he is simply a joy to watch.
Key matchup
Nikola Jokic vs. JaVale McGee: With Zaza Pachulia out with an injury, McGee has been starting for the Warriors. McGee has played well as a starter but defending Jokic will be a real test for him. The Warriors will likely use their center-by-committee strategy so Kevon Looney and James Michael McAdoo will also get a chance to slow down Jokic. Golden State will also play small at times, which means Kevin Durant or Draymond Green will play center against Jokic. But no matter who is guarding him, if the Warriors want to keep their win streak going, they will have to limit Jokic.
PICK: Warriors (-11.5). Denver will likely put up a fight but the Warriors have too much offensive firepower for the Nuggets.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Embiid dances at show, disappoints 76ers
The 76ers don't want people reacting to Embiid dancing and his torn meniscus
-
Magic: Knicks wanted to hire me
Magic says several teams asked for his help but he turned them all down
-
2017 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker
Find the details of every single trade around the league right here
-
Cavs trade Andersen, cash to Hornets
Birdman is migrating South
-
Power Rankings: Rockets back on track
Cleveland isn't struggling anymore. Neither is Houston, which has overcome a shaky January
-
Warriors week 17: Cousins, Jokic await
Golden State must try and contain some talented centers this week
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre