Warriors vs. Nuggets how to watch: Live stream, TV, matchup, line, odds, picks
Golden State hosts Denver for its first game of 2017
The Golden State Warriors start the new year off in a very comfortable place. They have the best record in the league and Golden State's first game of 2017 is at home against the Denver Nuggets, a team with a 7-10 record on the road.
How to watch
When: Monday, 10:30 p.m. ET
Who: Denver Nuggets
Where: Oracle Arena
TV: League Pass
Streaming: League Pass
Line: Warriors (-14.5)
What to watch for
Possible playoff matchup: The playoffs are still a ways away but the Nuggets and Warriors could face each other in the first round. Golden State is No. 1 in the West and Denver is currently tied with Sacramento for eighth. The eighth seed is definitely up for grabs and the Nuggets have a strong chance of grabbing that spot. Unfortunately for the Nuggets a potential playoff matchup against the Warriors is quite daunting, especially since Golden State won its first matchup against Denver this season rather easily, 125-101.
Denver's youth: The Nuggets are a fun and competitive team with plenty of talent but they can't truly hang with the Warriors. So if this game quickly becomes a blowout, start focusing in on some of the young and possible stars the Nuggets have. Nikola Jokic is an excellent passing big man and overall strong player. Gary Harris is a solid defender and scorer. And then there are guys like Jamal Murray and Jusuf Nurkic, who have shown flashes of their potential talent.
Key matchup
Klay Thompson vs. Gary Harris: Thompson has scored 20 or more point in Golden State's past three games, so it is up to Harris, a good defender, to try and slow down the Warriors shooting guard. The same can be said of Thompson as Harris has scored 17 points in each of Denver's past two games. This should be a good matchup on both ends of the floor.
PICK: Warriors (-14.5). Denver isn't great on the road and Golden State has lost just twice at home. This one might get ugly quick.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Warriors week 11: Durant doing it all
Stephen Curry wants more pick-and-rolls, and Steve Kerr wants to stop and smell the roses
-
K.D. wants more Curry pick-and-rolls
Durant says he has been practicing pick-and-rolls with Curry
-
NBA Power Rankings: Lakers free-falling
So much for that hot L.A. start, as the Clippers are in free-fall mode, too
-
Check out Dunn's insane dribble move
Shabazz Napier was stupefied by Kris Dunn's dribbling
-
Hawks ready to shake up roster?
Paul Millsap is expected to become a free agent in the summer; Kyle Korver and Thabo Sefolosha...
-
Marbury sings at NYE party in China
Marbury belted out a tune in Mandarin at a New Year's party in China
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre