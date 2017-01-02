Warriors vs. Nuggets how to watch: Live stream, TV, matchup, line, odds, picks

The Golden State Warriors start the new year off in a very comfortable place. They have the best record in the league and Golden State's first game of 2017 is at home against the Denver Nuggets, a team with a 7-10 record on the road.

How to watch

When: Monday, 10:30 p.m. ET

Who: Denver Nuggets

Where: Oracle Arena

TV: League Pass

Streaming: League Pass

Line: Warriors (-14.5)

What to watch for

Possible playoff matchup: The playoffs are still a ways away but the Nuggets and Warriors could face each other in the first round. Golden State is No. 1 in the West and Denver is currently tied with Sacramento for eighth. The eighth seed is definitely up for grabs and the Nuggets have a strong chance of grabbing that spot. Unfortunately for the Nuggets a potential playoff matchup against the Warriors is quite daunting, especially since Golden State won its first matchup against Denver this season rather easily, 125-101.

Denver's youth: The Nuggets are a fun and competitive team with plenty of talent but they can't truly hang with the Warriors. So if this game quickly becomes a blowout, start focusing in on some of the young and possible stars the Nuggets have. Nikola Jokic is an excellent passing big man and overall strong player. Gary Harris is a solid defender and scorer. And then there are guys like Jamal Murray and Jusuf Nurkic, who have shown flashes of their potential talent.

Key matchup

Klay Thompson vs. Gary Harris: Thompson has scored 20 or more point in Golden State's past three games, so it is up to Harris, a good defender, to try and slow down the Warriors shooting guard. The same can be said of Thompson as Harris has scored 17 points in each of Denver's past two games. This should be a good matchup on both ends of the floor.

PICK: Warriors (-14.5). Denver isn't great on the road and Golden State has lost just twice at home. This one might get ugly quick.