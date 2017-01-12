Warriors vs. Pistons how to watch: Live stream, TV, start time, odds, prediction

The Pistons and Warriors will face off for the second time this season. Golden State won the first matchup 119-113. This time the game will take place in Oracle Arena, where the Warriors have one of the best home records in the league at 17-3.

How to watch

When: Thursday, 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, 10:30 p.m. ET Who: Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons Where: Oracle Arena

Oracle Arena TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: Sling TV, Playstation Vue, TNT App

Sling TV, Playstation Vue, TNT App Line: Warriors (-13)

What to watch for

Golden State's defense on Drummond: For their third game in a row, the Warriors will have to face a team featuring one of the better big men in the league. Andre Drummond may not be as offensively skilled as some of his center brethren, but he's still excellent in pick-and-roll situations and can finish around the rim, especially on putbacks.

Golden State has had their problems defending centers. DeMarcus Cousins had 17 points and 10 rebounds against them on Sunday. Hassan Whiteside simply dominated, finishing with 28 points and 20 rebounds on Tuesday. However, Golden State won both of those games against the Kings and Heat. Plus, despite his double-double, the Warriors did a fine job of limiting Couins, using double teams and Zaza Pachulia stepped up defensively as well. The Warriors will have to duplicate that type of effort against Drummond and the Pistons if they want to continue their win streak.

Exhausted Reggie: After losing to the Kings 100-94 on Tuesday, Pistons guard Reggie Jackson was treated for dehydration. Interestingly enough, Jackson's dehydration wasn't caused by heavy minutes,he played just 31 minutes in the game and scored 19 points. Instead, Jackson attributes his dehydration issues to his own poor self-care and told reporters on Wednesday that he is feeling fine and will play against the Warriors. It is good to hear that Jackson says he is doing better but we just have to see if that is indeed true against Golden State.

Key matchup

Zaza Pachulia vs. Andre Drummond: As mentioned above, it will take a total team effort to limit Drummond but the majority of the task will fall on Pachulia. The Warriors big man has played well as of late and did a solid job guarding Cousins but he then failed to keep Whiteside off the boards in Golden State's following game. To help the Warriors, Pachulia will need to try to keep Drummond off the glass and out of the paint.

Prediction: Pistons (+13). The Pistons have been inconsistent all season yet they played Golden State tough in their first meeting. The Warriors also have a tendency to play down to the competition so while they may get the win, this may not be a double-digit victory for Golden State.