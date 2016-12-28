Warriors vs. Raptors how to watch: Live stream, TV, matchups, line, odds, picks

After their 109-108 loss loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day, Golden State has had a few days to prepare for a matchup against the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors beat the Raptors 127-121 in their first meeting on Nov. 16.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. ET

Who: Toronto Raptors

Where: Oracle Arena

TV: NBA TV

Streaming: NBA TV

Line: Warriors (-9.5)

What to watch for

An aggressive Stephen Curry: After their loss to the Cavs, a frustrated Curry told reporters that he needed to be more aggressive on offense and put up more shots.

"Honestly, I can't have 11 shots," Curry said via the San Jose Mercury News' Marcus Thompson III. "I've got to get more looks at the rim. That's nobody's fault. I've just got to figure out a way to be more aggressive in that respect. And keep the defense honest and use all the talent we have on this team, including my scoring ability."

Curry had one of his worst performances vs. the Cavs, scoring 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting, and recording three turnovers. Whenever he has an anomaly performance like that, Curry usually responds in a big way.

Streaking Raptors: Besides redemption, the Raptors likely will be motivated by their quest for the No. 1 seed in the East. Toronto is only a game back of Cleveland and are playing some of their best basketball, winning 14 of their last 16 games.

Key matchup

DeMar DeRozan vs. Klay Thompson: Toronto's offense is so efficient because of DeRozan. He is one of the top scorers in the league, capable of slashing to rim and is just a knockdown shooter in the midrange. Thompson is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league and his defense on DeRozan will be key to Golden State stopping Toronto.

Stephen Curry vs. Kyle Lowry: Containing Curry is never easy, but Lowry's bulldog defense could give the Warriors All-Star trouble. Lowry himself has been on a tear as of late, averaging 17.1 points on 57.9 percent shooting and a sensational 55.4 percent in December.

PICK: Warriors (-9.5). This will be a dogfight but the road weary Raptors may lose another close one to the Warriors. Golden State is back at home and should be extra amped after losing on Christmas.