Warriors vs. Spurs how to watch: live stream, TV, matchup, line, odds, picks

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs will meet for the final time in the regular season Wednesday night. Here’s everything you need to know about this star-studded showdown.

How to Watch

When: Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. ET

Who: San Antonio Spurs

Where: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

Line: Spurs (-4.5)

What to Watch For

Rest vs. No. 1 Seed

The Warriors are 2.5 games up in the race for the No. 1 seed in the West, but the Spurs hold the tiebreaker. Wednesday’s matchup will go a long way in determining who gets homecourt advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs. But who will care more about going for that top spot?

A win for the Warriors would go a long way toward clinching that top spot, as they’d move to 3.5 games up with just seven games to play, but they’re also coming off a draining matchup Tuesday night bout against the Houston Rockets. Will Steve Kerr play his starters big minutes on the second night of a back-to-back in an attempt to secure homecourt?

As for the Spurs, they’ve shown time and again they value having their key players as healthy as possible going into the postseason, and have essentially identical records at home (29-7) and on the road (28-9) this season. With LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol recently back from absences, and Kawhi Leonard carrying a heavy load this season, will Gregg Popovich play this like a playoff game in an attempt to draw closer to that No. 1 seed?

What the two coaches decide to do Wednesday will go a long way toward determining how exciting of a game we’ll get. It could be a playoff preview, but it just as easily could be an uneventful night if Kerr and Popovich decide not to play it safe with the postseason approaching.

Pick

Assuming no one rests, I’ll take Spurs (-4.5). If you line things up, you’ve got two great defenses, two great offenses, and both teams on lengthy winning streaks. Only the Warriors, however, are on the second night of a brutal road back-to-back. The Warriors’ defensive rating spikes to 106.5 when they have zero days off before a game, and with the Spurs’ offense firing on all cylinders right now, they should be able to take advantage.