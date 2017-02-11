Warriors vs. Thunder how to watch: Live stream, TV, matchup, line, odds, picks

Kevin Durant makes his much-anticipated return to Oklahoma City for the first time as a member of the Golden State Warriors Saturday. Extra security has been called in, the tensions are high and it's going to be an emotional scene. Golden State is riding high, playing their best basketball of the season despite a slip vs. the Kings last week, and the Thunder just keep plugging along behind Russell Westbrook's triple-doubles.

This is a "distraction game," for Durant and the Thunder. The Warriors will likely take the same approach they took in the first two meetings in Oracle Arena, where they pumped up K.D. and sought to run the score up and humiliate OKC.

Durant, in his career, has never faced the kind of outpouring of negativity he's set to face Saturday night. He may respond to it with a flawless performance, he might struggle. That alone is worth watching for. Meanwhile, the Thunder should have the most emotion of any game they've played with this year. Will it be enough?

How to watch

When: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Who: Oklahoma City Thunder

Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: ABC

Streaming: WatchESPN

Line: Warriors (-7.5)

What to watch for

Fireworks: Remember that Zaza Pachulia slammed Russell Westbrook to the ground with no repercussions the last time these two teams played, and Steven Adams was not playing. Do not be surprised if Durant is met with a hard foul. OKC will be set on re-establishing a physical tone. If that happens, things could get heated, and in that arena's environment, it could be tough.

Familiarity: These guys practiced against K.D. day after day for years. He's in a different role in a different offense, now, but how they attack his positioning will be a subtle thing to keep an eye on. Durant has always had trouble with positioning. Will they challenge him on the catch? Can they, given how many off-ball screens he's setting now?

Steph Curry's Flammability: All eyes will be on Durant, but Steph Curry's the one who always goes off vs. OKC. They have a hard time finding him in space, and he's back to launching those 30-foot 3s off the dribble. Don't be shocked if Durant has a good game, and Curry has a great one in a Warriors win.

Key matchup

Curry vs. Westbrook: I say this more as an offense vs. offense question, because they will rarely if ever guard one another in isolation. Westbrook can destroy Curry in ISO, and the Warriors know that, so they'll keep him clear most times. Curry may ISO Westbrook a few times and will likely hit 3s in his grill. But honestly, if the Thunder are going to win this game, Westbrook has to have a season-defining performance for them to even have a chance.

PICK: Warriors (-7.5). Golden State is 10-6 against the spread vs. single-digit spreads this season. Golden State is 14-13 overall as a road favorite. The one hiccup here is that they are 3-7 against the spread on a back to back this year, but at 7.5 points, any time you get a line that low on the Warriors, you take it. It's just what you do. More heartbreak coming for Oklahoma City.