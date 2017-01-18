Warriors vs. Thunder how to watch: Live stream, TV, matchups, line, odds, picks

Round 2 of the ongoing saga that is Russell Westbrook vs. Kevin Durant continues with Wednesday's matchup between the Thunder and the Warriors. Similar to the first meeting, this game will take place at Oracle Arena. But unlike their first game, the Warriors now have the best record in the league while the Thunder sit seventh in the West.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. ET

Who: Oklahoma City Thunder

Where: Oracle Arena

TV: ESPN

Streaming: SLING, Playstation Vue, WATCH ESPN App

Line: Warriors (-13.5)

What to watch for

Westbrook's outfit: Last time the Thunder faced the Warriors, Russell Westbrook strolled into Oracle Arena wearing a bright orange photographer vest, which seemed to be a shot at Kevin Durant since one of his favorite hobbies is photography. Could Westbrook possibly take another shot at Durant via his outfit again on Thursday?

Enes Kanter's trash talk: Despite only playing three minutes and not making any impact whatsoever, Kanter decided to talk trash to Durant the last time the two teams faced off. This was a rather silly decision by Kanter as the Warriors were up big and Durant was in the midst of a great game. Kanter didn't seem to care but essentially stopped after his teammate Steven Adams told him to.

Now Kanter will likely have to play a bigger role than he previously did against the Warriors since Adams is out and undergoing the league's concussion protocol. Will this cause Kanter to talk smack even more so than before?

Golden State's defense on Westbrook: It was early in the season the last time these two teams met but Westbrook had one of his worst games, recording six turnovers and shooting 4 of 15 from the field. The Warriors limited Westbrook by sending waves of double teams. This is a strategy the Warriors, who now have the best defense in the league, will likely continue with Wednesday night.

Shift in Golden State's starting lineup: Klay Thompson may not be playing due to a family issues, which means that the Warriors will have to start someone in his place. Look for Ian Clark or perhaps even Patrick McCaw to get the start if Thompson doesn't play.

Key matchups

Kevin Durant vs. Andre Roberson: There will likely be a few cross matches between the Thunder and Warriors and Roberson guarding Durant will be one of them. If Oklahoma City wants to beat Golden State on its home court, Roberson's defense on Durant will be key for the Thunder.

Klay Thompson vs Russell Westbrook: As mentioned above, Golden State will double team Westbrook at times but when that isn't happening, it will be up to Thompson to limit the triple-double machine. Thompson is one of the better perimeter defenders in the league and his length can help the Warriors slow down Westbrook. If Thompson doesn't play, then Ian Clark will likely need to bring it on the defensive end and try and slow down Westbrook:

PICK: Warriors (-13.5). This is a rather big line but the Thunder are without Steven Adams and this game is taking place at Oracle Arena, where the Warriors are 19-3. If Golden State's defense limits Westbrook right from the opening tip, this could be a blowout victory for the Warriors.