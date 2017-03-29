Washington Wizards end longest division title drought in major U.S. professional sports

On Tuesday night, the Washington Wizards looked to be headed for a surprising defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers closed the third quarter by making 15 consecutive shots, and entered the final frame with a 13-point lead.

And then ... well, then John Wall happened. The Wizards point guard scored eight points, swiped three steals, and dished out two assists in the final frame, as the Wizards outscored the Lakers 37-13 during the final 12 minutes. They pulled away in the final few minutes, picking up a 119-108 victory.

The win was a historic one for the Wiz; they clinched their first division title since 1979, back when they were the Washington Bullets and were playing in Landover, Maryland, as a member of the Atlantic Division. The 38-year drought was the longest division title drought of any team in U.S. professional sports.

Since they were placed in the Southeast Division when the NBA had realignment in 2004, the Wizards had finished in second place in the division six times, but could never get over the hump. Now, thanks to their superb backcourt, they’ve done it.

They were totally due... pic.twitter.com/Vp8BNCQEwM — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 29, 2017

According to my calculations, that is pretty cool. Congrats to John Wall, Bradley Beal, and the rest of the #DCFamily.