Washington Wizards end longest division title drought in major U.S. professional sports
The Wizards have won a division title for the first time since 1979
On Tuesday night, the Washington Wizards looked to be headed for a surprising defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers closed the third quarter by making 15 consecutive shots, and entered the final frame with a 13-point lead.
And then ... well, then John Wall happened. The Wizards point guard scored eight points, swiped three steals, and dished out two assists in the final frame, as the Wizards outscored the Lakers 37-13 during the final 12 minutes. They pulled away in the final few minutes, picking up a 119-108 victory.
The win was a historic one for the Wiz; they clinched their first division title since 1979, back when they were the Washington Bullets and were playing in Landover, Maryland, as a member of the Atlantic Division. The 38-year drought was the longest division title drought of any team in U.S. professional sports.
Since they were placed in the Southeast Division when the NBA had realignment in 2004, the Wizards had finished in second place in the division six times, but could never get over the hump. Now, thanks to their superb backcourt, they’ve done it.
According to my calculations, that is pretty cool. Congrats to John Wall, Bradley Beal, and the rest of the #DCFamily.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Takeaways: Warriors take down Rockets
Golden State won its eighth in a row in impressive fashion
-
Harden makes more history vs. Warriors
The Rockets guard continues his impressive season with his 20th triple-double and an NBA r...
-
Durant update expected Wednesday
We'll soon know the latest on the superstar's status
-
Hawks coach: Millsap making progress
Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said he's 'upbeat' about his injured All-Star's progress toward...
-
Harden on MVP race: 82 games matter
The Rockets guard figures to be one of the favorites to take home the MVP Award
-
Celtics jump Cavs for first in East
Projections, expectations, schedule analysis and more for the race to 16 squads.
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre