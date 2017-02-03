Wizards troll Lakers' Nick Young with Iggy Azalea music after missed shot

Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young ended a year-long engagement with rapper Iggy Azalea in June. Azalea posted the breakup news to Instagram before Young himself confirmed it with a simple tweet that read "single."

While it's not exactly news, the Washington Wizards didn't mind bringing up old wounds in a troll job that, well, seems a bit personal.

During the Lakers' Thursday night game against the Wizards in Washington, the speakers at Verizon Center lit up with the song "Fancy" -- a song by none other than Iggy Azalea -- just after a 3-point attempt from Young bounced off the rim and went out of bounds.

Nick Young misses three. Iggy Azalea song plays. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fIrfyYdBQE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2017

Brutal! Yet, painfully effective.

Young, who averages 13.9 points and 45.1 percent from the floor was rendered ineffective against the Wizards. He finished with just seven points on 1-of-8 shooting from behind the 3-point line, and 3-of-10 from the floor.

To pile on, the Lakers lost 116-108. It's the Lakers 11th loss in 2017, as they now fall to 17-35 on the season.