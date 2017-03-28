WATCH: A Manu Ginobili reverse layup alley-oop in the year 2017?

You have to see it to believe it

Manu Ginobili wasn’t even sure he was going to return to the Spurs this season, but the 39-year-old Argentinian decided to come back, and that’s been good news for San Antonio. The veteran guard has helped out off the bench yet again this year, chipping in 7.6 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a night. 

He’s certainly not the player he once was, but he’s still capable of turning back the clock once in a while, and he proved it Monday night against the defending champion Cavaliers

Out on a fastbreak, with Kawhi Leonard and Patty Mills, Ginobili streaked to the basket with no defenders around. Spotting him, Mills lobbed up a pass, but as Ginobili caught it, he found himself in a bit of an awkward position in regards to the rim. So, as he’s done his whole career, he improvised.

Catching the ball on one side of the rim, Ginobili waited until he had floated to the other side, and then flipped up a reverse alley-oop with his trusty left hand. 

Ginobili finished the game with 12 points, as the Spurs dusted the Cavs, 103-74. 

