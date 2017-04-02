WATCH: Aaron Gordon defies gravity with another insanely good dunk
The Orlando Magic forward looks like a contortionist with his latest slam
Friday night, Aaron Gordon threw down one of the dunks of the season as he leaped over poor Marcus Smart, who attempted to take a charge but was instead put on a poster, while also being whistled for a foul.
Now, less than 24 hours later, the Magic are back in action, and so is Gordon. Just four minutes into the Magic’s trip to Brooklyn, Gordon may have topped his effort from Friday night in Boston.
As the Magic came down the floor, no one was guarding the rim, so Gordon ran right there. As a good point guard does, Elfrid Payton read the floor, and realized Gordon’s plan, so he lobbed up a pass from near midcourt. With the ball still in the air, Gordon turned his back to the basket and leaped to snatch the pass out of the sky. Which was great, except he was now in mid-air with his back turned toward the rim, and even Gordon can’t deny gravity forever.
For another player, this may have been a precarious situation, but not for Gordon. The forward reached behind his head and threw the ball through the rim for an incredible reverse dunk.
Seriously, look at this. How did he pull this off?
“OH MY!” is right. That was awesome.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Rubio tosses a delightful no-look pass
The Timberwolves guard shows off his brilliant passing skills
-
Butler comes up clutch yet again
Chicago forward continues his remarkable season Saturday in 106-104 win over Atlanta
-
Thomas wants to cut down on technicals
Thomas wants to set a better example for his sons
-
Bucks waive Jones, will sign Payton II
Payton II has been playing with Rio Grande Valley of the D-League
-
Patrick Patterson pranks his teammates
“Gotta be smart guys,” says Raptors' rookie Jakob Poeltl, who was able to avoid the prank
-
A look back at T-Mac
The seven-time All-Star was selected as part of the 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame class
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre