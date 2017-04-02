WATCH: Aaron Gordon defies gravity with another insanely good dunk

Friday night, Aaron Gordon threw down one of the dunks of the season as he leaped over poor Marcus Smart, who attempted to take a charge but was instead put on a poster, while also being whistled for a foul.

Now, less than 24 hours later, the Magic are back in action, and so is Gordon. Just four minutes into the Magic’s trip to Brooklyn, Gordon may have topped his effort from Friday night in Boston.

As the Magic came down the floor, no one was guarding the rim, so Gordon ran right there. As a good point guard does, Elfrid Payton read the floor, and realized Gordon’s plan, so he lobbed up a pass from near midcourt. With the ball still in the air, Gordon turned his back to the basket and leaped to snatch the pass out of the sky. Which was great, except he was now in mid-air with his back turned toward the rim, and even Gordon can’t deny gravity forever.

For another player, this may have been a precarious situation, but not for Gordon. The forward reached behind his head and threw the ball through the rim for an incredible reverse dunk.

Seriously, look at this. How did he pull this off?

“OH MY!” is right. That was awesome.