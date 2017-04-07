WATCH: Aaron Gordon needs just one shoe to finish sick alley-oop off glass

Now this is just getting ridiculous.

Since moving to the power forward position after the Magic dealt Serge Ibaka before the trade deadline, Aaron Goron has started to come into his own. He’s put up 21.8 points and 10.5 rebounds over his past four games, and has also thrown down some of the year’s best dunks during that span.

The madness continued on Thursday, as Elfrid Payton decided to throw Gordon an alley-oop off the backboard on a fast break. Gordon jumped to grab the ball, but on the way up he lost a shoe.

HE LITERALLY JUMPED OUT OF HIS SHOE.

Of course Gordon caught the lob and threw down a vicious dunk despite the missing footwear.

Maybe Gordon dunking with one shoe is his way of making things fair for all the other dunkers in the NBA. Soon he’ll just start dunking shoeless to feel what it’s like to be a normal human being.

Then again, Gerald Green already proved that a lack of shoes won’t stop a great dunker from throwing it down.

With the Magic long out of the playoff race, at least Gordon is giving the Orlando fans a reason to watch the games every night as the season draws to a close.