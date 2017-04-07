WATCH: Aaron Gordon needs just one shoe to finish sick alley-oop off glass
Even with one shoe, Gordon is still the best dunker in the league
Now this is just getting ridiculous.
Since moving to the power forward position after the Magic dealt Serge Ibaka before the trade deadline, Aaron Goron has started to come into his own. He’s put up 21.8 points and 10.5 rebounds over his past four games, and has also thrown down some of the year’s best dunks during that span.
The madness continued on Thursday, as Elfrid Payton decided to throw Gordon an alley-oop off the backboard on a fast break. Gordon jumped to grab the ball, but on the way up he lost a shoe.
HE LITERALLY JUMPED OUT OF HIS SHOE.
Of course Gordon caught the lob and threw down a vicious dunk despite the missing footwear.
Maybe Gordon dunking with one shoe is his way of making things fair for all the other dunkers in the NBA. Soon he’ll just start dunking shoeless to feel what it’s like to be a normal human being.
Then again, Gerald Green already proved that a lack of shoes won’t stop a great dunker from throwing it down.
With the Magic long out of the playoff race, at least Gordon is giving the Orlando fans a reason to watch the games every night as the season draws to a close.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
NBA salary cap figure set at $101M
The cap will go up from $94.1M this season
-
Ball: Rather be a Laker than go No. 1
Lonzo Ball would rather be a Laker than be the top pick in the draft
-
Oak to Rodman: 'You wasn't a tough guy'
The former Knicks forward didn't hold back on Twitter
-
Rookie rankings: Who is Troy Williams?
Houston might have found another gem
-
Wade reveals his favorite rap lyric
It's from a Jay-Z mega-hit, predictably
-
Stephenson has plan to keep George
The forward recently rejoined the Pacers, and has a plan to keep their star player
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre