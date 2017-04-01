WATCH: Aaron Gordon takes flight and Celtics can't do anything about it

Basketball is a game of split-second decisions, and no decision is more important than the choice between trying to take a charge or just getting out of the way.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart made the wrong decision on Friday night.

Orlando Magic high flier Aaron Gordon took the pass from Elfrid Payton on a fast break and headed straight towards Smart, who made the unfortunate choice to square up and try to take a charge. Instead it resulted in the worst possible outcome: Gordon dunked all over him AND he got called for a blocking foul.

If Smart had to do it over again, he might make a different decision, but then again he doesn’t really seem like the type of player who cares about getting dunked on. He seemed pretty adamant that he got his feet outside the restricted area and that Gordon should have been called for a charge, so if he had to do it over again, Smart would probably do the same thing.

There tends to be too much made about people getting dunked on at all levels of basketball -- if you’re playing good defense and contesting shots it’s bound to happen -- but this one was pretty nasty.