WATCH: After Westbrook jawing, Durant and Roberson butt heads in OKC

Things got chippy in Oklahoma City

You can never go home again.

After Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant had words in the third quarter of the Warriors-Thunder game Saturday night, Andre Roberson gave Durant a pretty normal hard foul. But Durant took exception, Roberson had words for him, and a ruckus broke out. A fracas, if you will.

The two went nose to nose, literally.

Seemed like a pretty innocuous foul, but then, with the emotion in this game, hard to blame Durant for getting fired up. Give Roberson credit for not backing down; just because Durant is a superstar and Roberson is a role player, no reason for Roberson to back down to Durant.

Durant, on the other hand, seemed emotional throughout the game, as if the moment was weighing on him. Then again, he was brilliant, with 27 points and eight rebounds through three quarters alone.

Golden State dominated despite the efforts and energy from the OKC crowd and a pretty good game from the Thunder. That's kind of the gap that happens when one team loses the second-best player in the league and the other team gets him.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Moore's colleagues have been known to describe him as a "maniac" in terms of his approach to covering the NBA, which he has done for CBS Sports since 2010. Moore prides himself on melding reporting,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories