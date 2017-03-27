WATCH: Ben Simmons shows off dunking skills, healthy foot before Sixers game

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Ben Simmons has yet to play in an NBA game after suffering a broken foot during training camp. Since the injury, especially in the past few months, there have been all sorts of reports about whether or not Simmons would play in 2016-17, but near the end of February, the team officially announced he was out for the season .

Judging by his activity before Sunday’s Sixers-Pacers game in Indianapolis, however, it would appear his foot has healed right up. At least enough for him to be throwing himself alley-oops off the glass and hammering home one-hand slams.

That was pretty sick.

It’s certainly no guarantee given the team’s track record with injuries, but it will be awesome if we get to see Simmons line up alongside Joel Embiid and Dario Saric on opening night next season.