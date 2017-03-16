WATCH: Blake Griffin's top 28 career dunks in honor of his 28th birthday

It seems like just yesterday that Blake Griffin was making his debut in the NBA, wowing fans with his incredible athleticism, but on Thursday, the Clippers forward turns 28. To celebrate, the NBA put together a mix of Griffin’s top 28 slams since he entered the league, and, well, it’s awesome.

There aren’t too many guys in the league who would merit such a dunk package, but with Griffin it was probably almost a chore figuring out which deserving slams had to be cut. It’s fun to relive his most famous slams -- the one where he goes up on Timofey Mozgov and just throws the ball into the basket or the one where he goes straight through Kendrick Perkins -- but it’s just as cool to see the ones you don’t remember. Which, for a guy with as many big dunks as Griffin, there actually a lot of them.

There’s a putback slam from a few years back where he just destroys Pau Gasol and almost has his head at the rim. I don’t think I had ever seen that before. Anyways, I don’t want to spoil the whole thing. Check it out below.