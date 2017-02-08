WATCH: Blazers' C.J. McCollum beats the Mavericks with a last-second floater

C.J. McCollum hit a buzzer-beating floater on Tuesday to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 114-113 victory against the Dallas Mavericks. McCollum caught the ball more than 30 feet from the basket with 3.9 seconds left, but it was enough time for him to split two defenders, gather the ball at the free-throw line and deliver the game-winning basket as if it were nothing.

Watch:

The basket gave McCollum a game-high 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting, and he also had three assists. His backcourt mate, Damian Lillard, finished with 29 points on 12-of-22 shooting. This was just barely enough to beat the Mavericks in a game that featured seven lead changes and 13 ties.

Just before McCollum gave the Blazers the victory, Dirk Nowitzki had put his team ahead with a clutch 3-pointer:

That was Nowitzki's second 3-pointer in the final minute. In between the two, McCollum had a three-point play on a driving layup. For a random NBA League Pass game on a quiet Tuesday on the schedule, this was extremely entertaining.

With the victory, Portland improved to 23-30, only one game behind the Denver Nuggets for the eighth spot in the Western Conference playoff race.