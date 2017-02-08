WATCH: Blazers' Evan Turner breaks right hand, gets an assist with left hand

Portland Trail Blazers swingman Evan Turner recorded an assist in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks after fracturing his third metacarpal in his right hand. Turner suffered the injury guarding Harrison Barnes away from the ball in the third quarter, but wound up leading a fast break and finding Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu for a layup with a left-handed pass.

Watch:

Turner checked out of the game after that and did not return. There is no word yet on whether he'll need surgery and how long he will be out of the lineup.

This is awful timing for the Blazers, who are ninth in the Western Conference and chasing the eighth-place Denver Nuggets. After a rough start to the season, Turner has looked much more comfortable in the last few weeks. Last Friday against the Mavericks, he scored a season-high 24 points on 10-for-17 shooting. He had 11 points, four assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes on Tuesday before the injury.