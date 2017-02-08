WATCH: Blazers' Evan Turner breaks right hand, gets an assist with left hand
He will not return to the game, obviously
Portland Trail Blazers swingman Evan Turner recorded an assist in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks after fracturing his third metacarpal in his right hand. Turner suffered the injury guarding Harrison Barnes away from the ball in the third quarter, but wound up leading a fast break and finding Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu for a layup with a left-handed pass.
Watch:
Here's the moment Evan Turner fractured his right hand #RipCity#CSNBlazerspic.twitter.com/IuXs4EtijR— CSN Northwest (@CSNNW) February 8, 2017
Turner checked out of the game after that and did not return. There is no word yet on whether he'll need surgery and how long he will be out of the lineup.
This is awful timing for the Blazers, who are ninth in the Western Conference and chasing the eighth-place Denver Nuggets. After a rough start to the season, Turner has looked much more comfortable in the last few weeks. Last Friday against the Mavericks, he scored a season-high 24 points on 10-for-17 shooting. He had 11 points, four assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes on Tuesday before the injury.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Durant: Media created Westbrook 'feud'
The former Thunder star explained what he means by 'fake drama'
-
Brady to Thomas: 'It's your turn next'
The star guard got some encouragement and motivation after New England's Super Bowl victor...
-
WATCH: McCollum's floater beats Mavs
The clutch shot caps McCollum's brilliant night and a frenzied final minute of play
-
Report: Bulls won't fire Paxson, Forman
Maybe this means they'll start rebuilding the team in earnest
-
Scottie Pippen can relate to Westbrook
The Hall of Famer also said he was 'a little bit sad' in his second season without Jordan
-
Green: Durant argument was a 'tactic'
He also called people who are concerned about this 'losers'
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre