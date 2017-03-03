WATCH: Blazers fan hits halfcourt shot to win a car
Big day for long shots in Portland
Taj Gibson wasn’t the only person to hit a deep shot when the Portland Trail Blazers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. A fan named Peter Crum made a lefty jump shot from halfcourt during a timeout to win a car.
Check it out above.
I love that he just took a regular jumper.
