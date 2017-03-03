WATCH: Blazers fan hits halfcourt shot to win a car

Big day for long shots in Portland

Taj Gibson wasn’t the only person to hit a deep shot when the Portland Trail Blazers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. A fan named Peter Crum made a lefty jump shot from halfcourt during a timeout to win a car. 

Check it out above.

I love that he just took a regular jumper.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories