WATCH: Bradley Beal avoids the defense in mid-air for an impressive baseline slam

Bradley Beal is known for his shooting, which is understandable since he’s shooting over 40 percent from downtown this season even though he fires at an impressive clip. Beal is ninth in the league with 454 triples attempted this year, and among the top 10 in 3-pointers attempted, he’s the second most efficient (just behind Klay Thompson).

He’s also quite athletic, however, and he proved that fact early Wednesday night in the Wizards’ matchup against the Mavericks. Catching the ball in the corner, Beal drove baseline, easily getting past the first layer of the Mavericks’ defense. As Beal prepared to rise to the rim, however, another Mavericks defender came over to help, leaving Beal in a dilemma.

Recognizing the incoming defender, Beal double-clutched in mid-air, pulling the ball away, then bringing it back up for a nifty dunk once the defense had passed on by.

He may have made it look effortless, but that was a mighty impressive slam from Beal.