WATCH: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo did a dunk that shouldn't be possible

I don't even have words for this dunk from Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo:

That's a double-pump from the dotted line, and it wasn't even for show. Antetokounmpo ducked his head and brought the ball down to evade Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder, then, because his arms go on forever, he had time to bring the ball all the way back up and dunk it with two hands. And he didn't even react like he did something special.

Antetokounmpo did something similar against the New York Knicks recently, and afterward said he didn't even realize how far away he was when he took off. That was probably the case here, too -- if he thought about where he was, maybe he wouldn't have even tried it.