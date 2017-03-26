WATCH: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo goes baseline for an unreal slam
The Greek Freak shows off again
Another game, another incredible play from Giannis Antetokounmpo. As the Bucks attempted to sweep the season series against the Bulls Sunday afternoon, Giannis submitted another slam to his ever-lengthening highlight reel.
After picking up the ball on the baseline, Antetokounmpo was in a bit of a tough position, with Nikola Mirotic playing tight defense. Antetokounmpo created some space with a pivot, however, and then spun baseline, even though there appeared to be no room for him to do so. As he picked up his dribble, however, he was still stuck under the rim.
But he’s an athletic guy, so he could probably get to the other side of the rim and flip up a reverse layup, right? Well sure, he could have done that. But instead he did this:
“WE ARE ALL WITNESSESS!” is correct.
Just look at this baseline angle.
He was behind the rim, almost stepped out of bounds, and still extended to the other side of the rim for a slam while fading away from the rim. Every single game this guy does something new that doesn’t seem possible.
