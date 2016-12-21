WATCH: Bucks rookie puts LeBron James, Kyrie Irving on a poster in the same game

Malcolm Brogdan came at the King, and sure enough didn't miss

Milwaukee Bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon had a message for the Cleveland Cavaliers -- watch your heads. Brogdon went big game hunting, posterizing both Kyrie Irving and LeBron James on Tuesday.

Irving was his first victim as Brogdon drove and dunked right on the Cavs point guard in the game's opening quarter:

Not satiated and wanting to add another prize to his collection, Brodgon drove right past James and threw down a reverse one-handed slam in the third quarter:

Clearly, James and Irving need to fear the deer, which includes Milwaukee's newsest fawn, the high-jumping Brogdon.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

