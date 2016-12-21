WATCH: Bucks rookie puts LeBron James, Kyrie Irving on a poster in the same game
Malcolm Brogdan came at the King, and sure enough didn't miss
Milwaukee Bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon had a message for the Cleveland Cavaliers -- watch your heads. Brogdon went big game hunting, posterizing both Kyrie Irving and LeBron James on Tuesday.
Irving was his first victim as Brogdon drove and dunked right on the Cavs point guard in the game's opening quarter:
Not satiated and wanting to add another prize to his collection, Brodgon drove right past James and threw down a reverse one-handed slam in the third quarter:
Clearly, James and Irving need to fear the deer, which includes Milwaukee's newsest fawn, the high-jumping Brogdon.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
LOOK: Cousins makes young fan's day
Mercurial Kings big man greets a young fan on the kid's birthday before a game at Utah
-
LOOK: Kobe posts photo of baby daughter
Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's new daughter is named Bianka
-
Cousins needs to be traded right now
DeMarcus Cousins is on a never-ending downward spiral in Sacramento
-
'Uncle Dirk' brings cheer to children
You will want to read this heartwarming story about Dirk Nowitzki's frequent visits to the...
-
WATCH: Delly gets ring, mobbed by Cavs
The Cavaliers properly welcomed Delly back to Cleveland and almost knocked out their GM
-
WATCH: McGrady shocked by HoF nomination
T-Mac was taken aback when hearing the news he was nominated for the Hall of Fame
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre