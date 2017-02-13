WATCH: Buddy Hield ejected for giving DeMarcus Cousins punch below the belt
Buddy Hield was T'd up and ejected for this shot to DeMarcus Cousins
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins is usually the one drawing headlines for controversial plays. In fact, he leads the league with 17 technical fouls -- one of which came Sunday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Another day, another technical foul for Boogie 😕 pic.twitter.com/6MOEKD2FNt— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2017
But his technical foul wasn't the most egregious during the game.
During a controversial sequence in the subsequent quarter involving -- you guessed it, DeMarcus Cousins -- Buddy Hield fought above Cousins' screen and landed a swift punch below the belt.
Watch those hands, Buddy. pic.twitter.com/tBmLDlhCxa— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2017
Noooo, sorry Buddy. You can't do that.
Cousins' immediate reaction helped sell the clear violation, as he vehemently pleaded his case to the officials for why Hield deserved to be T'd up.
After the play was reviewed, the officiating crew hit Hield with a flagrant-2, which earned him an ejection.
