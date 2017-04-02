WATCH: Buddy Hield is still looking for Ricky Rubio's no-look pass
The Timberwolves guard shows off his brilliant passing skills
Ricky Rubio has been having another strong passing season, as he’s currently fifth in the league with nine assists per night. That he’s up that high on the leaderboard, though, is thanks in large part to the way he’s stepped up his game since the All-Star break. In 17 games since the midseason hiatus, Rubio is dishing out 10.6 dimes a game, a mark that has him fourth in the league in that span.
Rubio is not known merely for the volume of his assists though, but the flair with which he delivers them. Behind-the-back, between-the-legs, no-look, whatever your preferred style of fancy pass, Rubio can make it happen. Saturday evening, he went with the no-look variety.
Late in the first quarter, with Rubio pushing the ball up floor, he spotted recently acquired Omri Casspi streaking to the rim. As Casspi ran to his left, Rubio looked to the other side of the floor, but he had already seen all he needed. With the image of the court imprinted on his brain, Rubio, while looking the other way, flicked a pass right into Casspi’s stride, and his teammate finished off the play with an easy layup.
Beautiful.
Just look at that deception.
Hey Buddy Hield: Welcome to the league, rook.
