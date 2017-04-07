WATCH: Bulls' Bobby Portis hurts Jimmy Butler with a wicked high-five

The young forward got a little too hyped after his third-quarter buzzer-beater

The 2016-17 season has been pretty hit or miss for the Chicago Bulls’ second-year man, Bobby Portis. Thursday night was a hit -- in more ways than one. Taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in a must-win game with their playoff position still in the balance, the Bulls came through with a 102-90 victory, which moved them to 39-40 on the season, and kept them secure in the seventh spot in the East. 

Jimmy Butler, as he has been all season, was tremendous, submitting a triple-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, but Portis was solid as well, as he turned in his second double-double in the last three games, shooting 6-of-8 from the floor on his way to a 12-point, 11-rebound night. 

He even hit a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter, dropping in a little push shot that extended the Bulls’ lead to 82-67. Next, he proceeded to hit Jimmy Butler with a powerful high-five. 

It was so sharp, that Butler immediately began shaking his hand, and turned to look at his young teammate in surprise. After the game, Butler jokingly sent Portis a message. Via ESPN:

“I know if Bobby smacks my hand as hard as he did again,” Butler said with a smile, “we’re going to go toe-to-toe.”

Hopefully for the Bulls, Portis will have more chances to redeem himself with better high-fives in the playoffs. 

(h/t Basketball Talk)

