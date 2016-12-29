WATCH: Bulls' Jimmy Butler caps off 40-point performance with winner

The Nets had their hearts broken by Butler on Wednesday

At halftime of the Chicago Bulls' 101-99 victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, it was not clear that Jimmy Butler would finish the night as a hero. The lowly Nets led the Bulls 49-43 after two quarters, and Butler had 13 points on 5-of-15 shooting.

Butler, though, is capable of heating up in a hurry. Last season, he scored 40 points in a half. Against Brooklyn, he went for 27 after halftime, shooting 9 for 14 and tying his season high of 40 points. That included the buzzer-beater, a jumper over the outstretched arms of Bojan Bogdanovic:

Two things:

  • Bogdanovic gave Butler way too much space. That was a nice stepback, but it looked incredibly easy.
  • This play alone doesn't capture how Butler took over down the stretch. After an injury scare involving his ankle, Butler checked in the game with 4:24 left in the fourth quarter. From that point, he scored or assisted on all of the 13 points Chicago scored.
CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories