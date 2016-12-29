WATCH: Bulls' Jimmy Butler caps off 40-point performance with winner
The Nets had their hearts broken by Butler on Wednesday
At halftime of the Chicago Bulls' 101-99 victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, it was not clear that Jimmy Butler would finish the night as a hero. The lowly Nets led the Bulls 49-43 after two quarters, and Butler had 13 points on 5-of-15 shooting.
Butler, though, is capable of heating up in a hurry. Last season, he scored 40 points in a half. Against Brooklyn, he went for 27 after halftime, shooting 9 for 14 and tying his season high of 40 points. That included the buzzer-beater, a jumper over the outstretched arms of Bojan Bogdanovic:
Two things:
- Bogdanovic gave Butler way too much space. That was a nice stepback, but it looked incredibly easy.
- This play alone doesn't capture how Butler took over down the stretch. After an injury scare involving his ankle, Butler checked in the game with 4:24 left in the fourth quarter. From that point, he scored or assisted on all of the 13 points Chicago scored.
