WATCH: Bulls' Robin Lopez dishes out the perfect assist with his face
He said he likes to 'innovate'
In the third quarter of the Chicago Bulls' 108-104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, guard Michael Carter-Williams whipped a pass to center Robin Lopez. Lopez did not see it coming, but the ball bounced perfectly off his face to big man Taj Gibson for a dunk.
Watch:
You see touch passes pretty regularly in the NBA, but you rarely see anything quite like that. Credit Lopez for keeping his game face on -- it looked like it must have hurt -- and having fun with it after the game.
From the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson:
Robin Lopez, on "face pass" for assist: "Some people play the game. I like to innovate."— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 16, 2017
And from Lopez's Twitter account:
Basketball is in danger of growing stale. I'm taking it strange new places. #IWouldLikeASinglePlumFloatingInPerfumeServedInAMansHathttps://t.co/3TEFbLnjBE— Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) January 16, 2017
In unfortunate news, neither Carter-Williams nor Lopez was credited with an assist on the play. What a travesty.
