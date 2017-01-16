WATCH: Bulls' Robin Lopez dishes out the perfect assist with his face

He said he likes to 'innovate'

In the third quarter of the Chicago Bulls' 108-104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, guard Michael Carter-Williams whipped a pass to center Robin Lopez. Lopez did not see it coming, but the ball bounced perfectly off his face to big man Taj Gibson for a dunk.

Watch:

You see touch passes pretty regularly in the NBA, but you rarely see anything quite like that. Credit Lopez for keeping his game face on -- it looked like it must have hurt -- and having fun with it after the game.

From the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson:

And from Lopez's Twitter account:

In unfortunate news, neither Carter-Williams nor Lopez was credited with an assist on the play. What a travesty.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

